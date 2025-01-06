Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Bank of America

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $238.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AVY. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $258.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.05.

Shares of AVY traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.96. 182,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,603. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $181.99 and a one year high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $757,874.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,956. This trade represents a 34.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 485.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 29,541 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 12.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,771,000 after purchasing an additional 46,390 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 295,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,133,000 after buying an additional 15,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

