Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 1,224 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 421.4% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nestlé to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nestlé from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.02. 775,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,822. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.69. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $81.18 and a one year high of $117.13.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

