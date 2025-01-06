Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 2,107 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 1.5% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 80.6% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Zoetis by 273.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.25. The company had a trading volume of 874,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,189. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.49. The stock has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $200.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Leerink Partners began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.22.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

