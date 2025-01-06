Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Decreases Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 202,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,697,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 66,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,379,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.57. 134,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,279. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.03 and a 52 week high of $198.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.45.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, insider Emanuela Speranza sold 6,747 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $1,321,737.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,114. This trade represents a 18.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David F. Hermance sold 6,243 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total value of $1,192,350.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,253.69. The trade was a 14.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,620 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

