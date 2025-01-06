The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.4% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 251.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.5% during the second quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 13,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,727,562. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.0 %

HD traded up $3.73 on Monday, hitting $392.91. 1,325,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,005. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $390.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $406.94 and its 200-day moving average is $384.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

