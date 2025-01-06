Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS traded up $9.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $590.06. 1,119,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,500. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $578.26 and its 200-day moving average is $521.69. The firm has a market cap of $185.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.07 and a twelve month high of $612.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.50.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.08, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 608,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,404,774. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total transaction of $1,768,072.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,795.39. This represents a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,979 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

