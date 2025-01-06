Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 951 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.0% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 532.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,779,000 after buying an additional 14,158,054 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805,982 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,719,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.74.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.85. 5,133,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,541,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $478.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

