Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $25.27 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 886.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 314,349 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 1.8% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $25,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 175.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 88 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 2,400.0% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.24.

Lam Research Stock Up 5.4 %

LRCX stock traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.14. 5,622,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,464,229. The company has a market cap of $101.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.77%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

