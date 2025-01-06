BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 19,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 11,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,022.16. The company had a trading volume of 152,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $745.55 and a 1-year high of $1,082.45. The firm has a market cap of $158.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,030.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $934.54.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.35%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,120.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,105.00 to $1,133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,063.00.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 36,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,045.90, for a total value of $37,851,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,777,432. This trade represents a 84.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,046.03, for a total value of $56,485,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at $43,845,393.48. The trade was a 56.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

