Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $67.02 and last traded at $67.09, with a volume of 186480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.39.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

