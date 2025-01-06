Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.71, but opened at $1.96. Vizsla Silver shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 978,045 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Vizsla Silver in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $536.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Vizsla Silver in the third quarter worth about $18,528,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vizsla Silver by 11.5% in the third quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 5,991,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 619,600 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP grew its stake in Vizsla Silver by 111.7% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 1,694,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 893,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vizsla Silver by 2,412.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,208,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Vizsla Silver by 17.7% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

