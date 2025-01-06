Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.29, but opened at $4.02. Quantum-Si shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 20,836,039 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on QSI. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Quantum-Si from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Quantum-Si from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $573.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.

In other Quantum-Si news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg sold 3,506,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total transaction of $11,710,931.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,000. The trade was a 73.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the third quarter worth $53,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 35.4% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 175,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 45,796 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 210.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 133,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

