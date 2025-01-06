Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.89, but opened at $11.76. Amplitude shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 79,952 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on AMPL shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Amplitude from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Amplitude news, Director Eric Vishria sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $77,372.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,847.42. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,482,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 535,624 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 524.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 460,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 386,915 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,078,000 after purchasing an additional 126,056 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

