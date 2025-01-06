Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.17, but opened at $29.87. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $29.21, with a volume of 18,764,287 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
