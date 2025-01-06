Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.17, but opened at $29.87. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $29.21, with a volume of 18,764,287 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 46,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000.

