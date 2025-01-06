NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.11, but opened at $15.43. NextNav shares last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 767,934 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on NextNav from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get NextNav alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NextNav

NextNav Trading Down 16.1 %

Insider Activity at NextNav

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.13.

In other NextNav news, SVP Arun Raghupathy sold 3,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $61,042.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,087,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,914,188.08. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mariam Sorond sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,574,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,815,518.80. This represents a 11.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,367 shares of company stock valued at $3,442,705 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextNav

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in NextNav by 14.6% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,123,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 269,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NextNav by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after acquiring an additional 22,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextNav by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,691,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 158,455 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its stake in NextNav by 56.6% in the second quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 660,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 238,845 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NextNav by 11.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 57,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About NextNav

(Get Free Report)

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.