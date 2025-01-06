Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $177.16, but opened at $187.97. Carvana shares last traded at $190.18, with a volume of 1,915,124 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Carvana from $151.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Carvana from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Carvana from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carvana from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.65.

Carvana Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18,431.43 and a beta of 3.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Carvana’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 208,495 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.43, for a total transaction of $46,792,532.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,362,982.76. The trade was a 69.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $730,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 218,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,484,640. The trade was a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,151,908 shares of company stock valued at $237,894,285. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 5.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Carvana by 22.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 45.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Carvana by 3.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 190.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 31,448 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

