Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.69, but opened at $22.88. Septerna shares last traded at $23.43, with a volume of 2,627 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEPN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Septerna in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Septerna in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Septerna in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Septerna in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70.

In other Septerna news, major shareholder Rock Ventures V. L.P. Third acquired 370,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,669,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,215,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,880,638. This trade represents a 6.34 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

