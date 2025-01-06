MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.56, but opened at $26.01. MINISO Group shares last traded at $25.32, with a volume of 788,703 shares traded.

MNSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.80 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MINISO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G PLC increased its stake in MINISO Group by 217.5% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 3,611,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,207 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its stake in MINISO Group by 96.3% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,831,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,917,000 after purchasing an additional 898,373 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in MINISO Group by 89.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,707,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after purchasing an additional 804,706 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the third quarter worth $11,384,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 138.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,113,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 645,722 shares in the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

