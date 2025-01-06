Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.64, but opened at $26.95. Symbotic shares last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 426,654 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYM shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Symbotic from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Symbotic from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.79.

Symbotic Stock Up 9.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.67 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $49,340.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,515.94. The trade was a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Carol J. Hibbard sold 22,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $660,896.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,084.48. The trade was a 40.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,220,351 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter valued at $488,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter valued at $1,029,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,105.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 0.8% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 384,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 161.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

