Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.65, but opened at $30.20. Honda Motor shares last traded at $30.12, with a volume of 326,536 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Honda Motor Trading Up 4.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $36.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honda Motor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,097,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,557,000 after acquiring an additional 36,221 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter worth $3,595,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 1,906.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 184,057 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 17,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

