CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.27, but opened at $5.00. CommScope shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 627,213 shares trading hands.

COMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut CommScope from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in CommScope by 415.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 151,640 shares during the period. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the third quarter valued at $16,623,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 263.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 198,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 143,654 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the third quarter valued at $894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

