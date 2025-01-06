MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.20, but opened at $19.25. MP Materials shares last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 1,010,044 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

MP Materials Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 15,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $278,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,398,884.30. This trade represents a 4.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 300,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $5,535,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,221,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,191,767.20. This represents a 1.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 884,862 shares of company stock valued at $17,484,482. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MP Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 22,639 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in MP Materials by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 52,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 365,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in MP Materials by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 242,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

