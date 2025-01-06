Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $204.64, but opened at $218.79. Nova shares last traded at $219.15, with a volume of 90,236 shares trading hands.

NVMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup raised Nova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Nova from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.68 and a 200 day moving average of $204.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Nova by 438.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nova by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Nova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Nova by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Nova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

