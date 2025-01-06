Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.28, but opened at $21.31. Capri shares last traded at $21.66, with a volume of 511,175 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 389.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,858,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,314,000 after buying an additional 2,274,149 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,080,000. DME Capital Management LP bought a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,652,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,888,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Capri by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,140,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,734,000 after buying an additional 515,963 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

