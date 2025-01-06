ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $714.36, but opened at $751.06. ASML shares last traded at $754.40, with a volume of 408,292 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $693.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $815.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in ASML by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

