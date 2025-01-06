MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.67, but opened at $6.25. MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 1,281 shares trading hands.
MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 4.3 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76.
MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (CARD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.
