Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.67, but opened at $32.86. Nayax shares last traded at $32.86, with a volume of 1,093 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nayax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nayax in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Nayax in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Nayax from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nayax from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Nayax Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -106.09 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.48.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Nayax had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $83.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Nayax by 5,526.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Nayax in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nayax by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Nayax by 16.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

