Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.71, but opened at $10.19. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 193,374 shares traded.

IAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.06 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

