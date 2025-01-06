Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Makes New Investment in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 80,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dover Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Amentum during the third quarter worth about $1,764,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new stake in Amentum during the third quarter worth about $308,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Amentum during the third quarter worth about $2,256,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amentum during the third quarter worth about $804,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amentum Price Performance

NYSE AMTM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,039. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.82. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AMTM shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

