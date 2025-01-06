Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Cut by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 73,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Zega Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $32.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPD. Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

