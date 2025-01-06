Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Grows Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,548,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Finally, Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $839,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $2.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $197.66. 938,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.97 and its 200-day moving average is $184.57. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $139.69 and a one year high of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $240,476.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,385,675.14. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total value of $3,048,195.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,768.41. This trade represents a 27.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,030 shares of company stock worth $5,916,453 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.