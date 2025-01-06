Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $1.94 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 735,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,923,000 after acquiring an additional 165,792 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.29, for a total value of $1,041,140.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,242.29. This represents a 6.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $2,160,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 811,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,613,187.30. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,755,368 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $7.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $366.08. 1,183,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.17 billion, a PE ratio of 717.82, a P/E/G ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $346.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

