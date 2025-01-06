Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Purchases 14,000 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 337.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in State Street in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in State Street by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $1,224,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,784.74. This trade represents a 10.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total transaction of $1,265,603.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,462.56. This represents a 20.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,460 shares of company stock worth $2,499,860 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on STT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.57.

State Street Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of State Street stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.81. 353,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.99 and its 200 day moving average is $88.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $101.91.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. State Street had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

