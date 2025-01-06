Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Invests $587,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in United Airlines by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 378,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 202,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 138,191 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $5.37 on Monday, hitting $101.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,582,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,663. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.43. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $105.09.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $1,407,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,565.28. This trade represents a 30.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $5,707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,536.88. This represents a 48.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $8,158,900. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UAL. Melius Research upgraded shares of United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.28.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

