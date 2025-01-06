HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,032 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 968 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 137,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $4,997,076.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,964.40. This represents a 60.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,277 shares in the company, valued at $204,002.50. This represents a 63.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,035 shares of company stock worth $9,670,068. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,135,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,658. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average of $35.52. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.