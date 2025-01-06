Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 101.9% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 51.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $2,341,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,113,308.50. This trade represents a 20.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 8,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total value of $781,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,373 shares in the company, valued at $12,173,021.08. The trade was a 6.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,734 shares of company stock worth $41,902,086 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GILD traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,782. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.81 and a 200 day moving average of $82.68. The company has a market cap of $113.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,009.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $98.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 3,422.22%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

