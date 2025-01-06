Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Lowered by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.3% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 184.9% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.83, for a total transaction of $106,366.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,027,233.98. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 38,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $11,692,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,781,200. This represents a 54.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $267.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.91.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $289.01. The company had a trading volume of 439,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,572. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.43 and its 200-day moving average is $277.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.27 and a twelve month high of $309.63.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.74%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

