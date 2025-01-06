Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Grows Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.80. 2,225,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,005,569. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.23 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of -31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 34,180 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,659,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,576,860.56. This represents a 5.20 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $229,429.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,565.20. This represents a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

