Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,928. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,184. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.88 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.23%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

