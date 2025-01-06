Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $6.32 Million Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,895 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,530 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 3.2% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Shell by 40.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Shell by 0.3% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Certuity LLC grew its stake in Shell by 1.7% in the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shell by 2.5% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Citigroup raised Shell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Shell from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $200.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

