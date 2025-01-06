Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 6,500 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 275,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 211,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 408,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 25,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 72,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,953 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.86. 811,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.42. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.75.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WY. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

