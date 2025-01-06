Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Purchases 11,300 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3,520.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 265,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 258,060 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSPT traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.75. The stock had a trading volume of 155,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,186. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average of $37.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $39.66.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

