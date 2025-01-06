Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 4,400 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,364,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 20.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,213,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,851 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Schlumberger by 14.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,686,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,684 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,067,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,445,000 after purchasing an additional 915,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Dbs Bank began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Griffin Securities downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,160.30. The trade was a 22.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.17. 3,534,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,384,734. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $55.69. The firm has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.