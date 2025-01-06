Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 349,657 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,895 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,583 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 123,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 29.5% during the third quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,895 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,146,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,171,602. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The stock has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

