Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Cuts Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 27.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,431,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,069 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,075,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,870,000 after acquiring an additional 467,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,529,000 after acquiring an additional 46,436 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 34.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,412,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,224,000 after acquiring an additional 359,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,185,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 500 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $28,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,625.90. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 29,779 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $1,703,061.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.86. The company had a trading volume of 615,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,229. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.89. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 238.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

