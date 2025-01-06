Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 79,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Linde by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 12,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.4 %

LIN traded up $1.84 on Monday, reaching $415.34. 670,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,811. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $396.07 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $445.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.18. The company has a market cap of $197.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.73, for a total transaction of $2,020,301.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,493,586.48. The trade was a 16.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.35, for a total transaction of $963,388.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,260,958.10. This represents a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.75.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

