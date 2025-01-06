Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Purchases 1,201 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. General Electric comprises 1.0% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $14,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,539,714.53. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. The trade was a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,999,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.45 and a 200-day moving average of $173.17. The company has a market capitalization of $186.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a 12-month low of $99.37 and a 12-month high of $194.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

