Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 47,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 4.5% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 0.2 %

Newmont stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,501,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,599,608. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -65.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry M. Iv Conger purchased 9,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.15 per share, with a total value of $400,340.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,090.70. This trade represents a 189.96 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Veritas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

