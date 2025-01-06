PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 93.2% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Hsbc Global Res upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.31.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.74 on Monday, reaching $147.91. 3,452,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,494,109. The stock has a market cap of $202.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.26 and a 1-year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 79.94%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

