Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Takes $652,000 Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,032 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,498,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,275,000 after acquiring an additional 416,647 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 31,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,502,000 after purchasing an additional 514,315 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONB. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.72. The company had a trading volume of 813,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,239. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.67.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $485.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

